Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $53.89

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

