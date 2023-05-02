Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $37.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 1.2 %

Semtech Company Profile

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

