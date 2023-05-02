Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $137.50

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

