Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $91.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $93.85 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

