GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $40.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after buying an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after buying an additional 1,431,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

