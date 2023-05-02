Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Target Price at $29.65

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.52) to €31.90 ($35.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Accor Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

