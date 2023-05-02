Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $111.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,920,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

