Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $164.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $176.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.