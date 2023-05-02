Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

