Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
NYSE:BUD opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
