Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target at $19,725.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

