Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arhaus, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Arhaus Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

