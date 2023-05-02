Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $214.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

EFX stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.