Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $58.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IRGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

