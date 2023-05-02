Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$175.00.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The company has a market cap of C$48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

