Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Trading Up 1.2 %

Graco stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 626.8% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

