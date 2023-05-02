Stifel Nicolaus Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $33.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

