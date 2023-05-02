B. Riley Comments on Brunswick Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

