Bank of America Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $311.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.34.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

