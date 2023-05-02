Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

