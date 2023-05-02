Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FISGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FISGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

