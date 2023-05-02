Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

