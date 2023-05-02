UBS Group Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $208.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $217.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

