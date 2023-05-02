Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Open Text by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

