Confluent (CFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Confluent Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Confluent
In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.