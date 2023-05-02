Confluent (CFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Confluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Confluent

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

