Head to Head Comparison: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,571.4%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Signature Bank and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Signature Bank presently has a consensus target price of $186.29, indicating a potential upside of 237,509.33%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.00 ACNB $108.86 million 2.29 $35.75 million $4.45 6.58

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% ACNB 33.13% 15.81% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats ACNB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

