Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,060 shares in the company, valued at $53,833,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,833,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,968,717 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 80.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

