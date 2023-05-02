Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.