Financial Analysis: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -5.95% -0.19% -0.08% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $588.00 million 4.14 $1.82 billion ($1.25) -36.80 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

The Liberty Braves Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Summary

GTT Communications beats The Liberty Braves Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

