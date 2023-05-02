Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.69 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 129.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primo Water by 67.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

