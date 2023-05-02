RE/MAX (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.10 million, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 29,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,286,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 29,067 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,286,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 186,855 shares of company stock worth $3,307,086. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

