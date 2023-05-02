Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

