Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY23 guidance at $2.27-$2.47 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avista Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

