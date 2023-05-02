Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $853.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

