PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.19-$1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

