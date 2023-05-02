Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

