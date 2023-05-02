Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

