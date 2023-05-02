Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

