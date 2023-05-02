InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.