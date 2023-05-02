StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
