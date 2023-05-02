StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

