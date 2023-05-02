StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

