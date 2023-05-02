Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.69 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $405.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $407.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

