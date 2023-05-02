Brokers Issue Forecasts for Linde plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $13.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

NYSE:LIN opened at $372.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day moving average of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

