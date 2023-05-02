ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

