Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.60 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

