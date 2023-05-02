DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.47 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.