Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CHCI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.64%.
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
