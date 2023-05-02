Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.