Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.