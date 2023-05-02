Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

