StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.36 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.56.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
